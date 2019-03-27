Home

Betty Caroline (Mason) Gray
1947-2019
Betty Gray passed away peacefully in her home on March 3, 2019.
A long-time resident of TX, Betty graduated from RL Paschal High School in Ft Worth TX and attended Texas Tech.
She is survived by: her children: Sheryl and Bradley; a granddaughter: Caroline; three siblings: David, Anne & Susan; and seven nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and two nephews.
Visit dignitymemorial.com for more details.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2019
