Betty Green

1928-2019

On Monday, the 29th of April, we lost a dearly beloved friend Ms. Betty Green.

She is survived by her sister, Susan; nephew, Stephen and his wife Iris; and niece Gillian and her husband Nick, and their son Evan.

Betty was born to George and Winifred Henshaw of Huntingdon, England, where she spent her youth. Her teen years were spent during World War II where, as many others, she grew up quickly under the travails of a country at war. In her early 20's she was off to London to enjoy life in the big city where she worked in the diamond district. While there, she was given an offer to work in Rome. So she moved on to Rome and made dear friends that would last a lifetime no matter where she moved.

In her 30's she met and married Mr. Danny Green, (deceased) with whom she traveled the world, finally settling in Houston.

In the eighties she met Mr. Matt Quinn who would become her lifelong devoted companion along with his two daughters who were ever grateful that not only had she and their dad found each other, but that such a treasure of woman would become a second mother to them.

She had a gentle and kind spirit and knew how to put others at ease with her soft British accent. Her gentle ways belied an adventurous spirit as she traveled the world countless times throughout her life and could surprise you with tales of far-off lands. France, Spain, Holland, Argentina, Mozambique, and Norfolk, England where Brass Rubbing and Antiquing were a favorite pastime.

She had a wry sense of humor, loved to laugh, and her light blue eyes would twinkle with merriment and mischief. A sharp mind and quick wit were concealed beneath that gentle manner and slight frame that would catch one by surprise, and you couldn't help but admire her strength of will and character. Her like shall not come again. Her light laughter and warm spirit will echo in our hearts and sustain us as we face our loss.

Friends are cordially invited to gather with the family and share remembrances of Betty during a reception to be held from two o'clock until five o'clock in the afternoon on Sunday, the 19th of May, in the library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.

In lieu of customary remembrances, those desiring may direct memorial contributions to Star of Hope Mission by visiting https://www.sohmission.org/ways-to-give/memorials-and-tributes/

The family kindly ask for you to please visit Betty's online memorial tribute at legacy.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.

The void Betty leaves behind will be keenly felt by all who knew her.