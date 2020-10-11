Betty June Hardy
1924-2020
Betty Hardy, a native Houstonian, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, the 6th of August 2020. She was 96 years of age.
She was born to the late Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Boyd, on the 20th of July 1924. Betty graduated from Reagan High School in 1940. She was employed with the Transit Company in Houston from 1940 to 1949, and was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church.
On the 13th of December 1946, Betty married Fred C. Hardy. Fred passed away on Thursday, the 2nd of February 2006. Betty enjoyed a long career in modeling. She was a model for all the designers that came to Houston. Betty also modeled in New York. She and her husband watched the Macy's Parade every year. Betty and Fred traveled throughout Europe, her favorite country was France. She loved antiques and knew the history of each antique she had. This year Santa at Macy's Parade will have a tear in his eyes because his favorite fan will not be watching.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Fred C. Hardy; her parents, Lona and Theodore Boyd; her brother, Reel Adam Boyd; her sisters, Margorie Shelton and Teddy Boyd and her cousins, Rhonda Schwarz and Anthony Nowak. She is survived by her sister, Janis Harry, of Montgomery, Texas; her cousin, Thelma Nowak, of Houston; her nephew, Vernon Harry and his wife Becca of Virginia, her niece, Cindy and her husband Chris Sisk of San Antonio, her nephew, Dr. and Mrs. Brian Harry and their children of Denver and Terri and her husband John Fiedler of Houston.
Friends are cordially invited to gather with the family and share remembrances of Betty during a reception to be held from four o'clock in the afternoon until six o'clock in the evening on Wednesday, the 14th of October, in the grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
A memorial service is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Thursday, the 15th of October, in the sanctuary of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer in Houston, where Rev. Cliff Ritter, Pastor of Caring Ministries, is to officiate. (Kindly note that for the protection of all in attendance, current health and safety protocols are in place where masks and social distancing are required). For those unable to attend the memorial, a livestream will be accessible by clicking https://www.stlukesmethodist.org/memorial-livestream/
, or by selecting the link on Betty's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com
.
At a later date, the family will gather for a private interment service at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston, where Betty will be laid to rest by her husband Fred C. Hardy.
Please visit Betty's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com
where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.