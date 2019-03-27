Betty Sue Hollis

1936-2019

Betty Sue Hollis, 82, of Houston passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born on November 29, 1936 in Warren, Arkansas to Ira and Christine Hamaker. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Garland Hollis, and sisters, Charlotte Forrest and Shirley Negy. She is survived by her children Jim Hollis and wife Tina; Cheryl Money and husband Robert; and Tom Hollis and wife Cindy. Her grandchildren – Michael Hollis; Patrick Hollis and wife Christine; Taylor Hollis and wife Lisa; Brittany Hollis; Ryan Money; and Ashlynn Hollis; as well as 6 great grandchildren. Betty is also survived by her sisters and brothers - Faye Perry, Pat Ashcraft, Gene Hamaker, Mabel Castleberry, Judy Webb, John Hamaker (residing in Arkansas); and Gary Hamaker of Brenham, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Betty grew up in Warren, Arkansas until her high school graduation when she moved to Houston, Texas where she met the love of her life Garland. Betty and Garland made Houston their home and dedicated their lives to raising Jim, Cheryl and Tom, as well as spending time with family and friends. She attended Fairbanks United Methodist Church and was active in working the church food pantry.

Funeral services will be held 11:00am, Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home with Pastor Deanna Young officiating. Burial will follow at Earthman Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday morning at 10:00am until service time.