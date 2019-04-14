Betty M. Horneber

1923-2019

Betty Mae (Eggers) Horneber was born on her parents' farm April 20, 1923 in rural White Rock, SD. She was the second of four daughters to John Peter and Mary Pauline Eggers.

At the start of WWII, she moved to Milwaukee, WI and then to Boston, MA to do her part for the war effort. At the end of the war, she returned home and worked in the area. In 1946 she met Frederick Horneber and on February 20, 1947, they eloped to Minneapolis.

They were married 49 years and had five children. They owned a farm near Sisseton, SD. In 1971 they moved to St. Paul, MN where she worked at Trevilla of New Brighton Nursing Home. Upon her retirement in 1988, they moved to Houston, TX. Frederick passed away in 1996.

Betty died April 10, 2019, ten days short of her 96th birthday. Her parents, and sisters, Lorna Isaacson, Ruth Quaal, and Mary Jane Eggers preceded her death. She is survived by and lovingly remembered by her children: Diane Horneber of Minneapolis, MN, William and wife Alice Horneber of Sioux City, IA, Mary and husband Ramsey Jabbour of Dallas, TX, George Horneber of Houston, TX, and Linda and husband Terry Bridges of Las Vegas. She has six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She loved and was devoted to them all.

A celebration of Betty's life will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at Brookside Funeral Home at 13747 Eastex Freeway (at Lauder Rd). at 10:00. Her graveside service will be held April 24, 2019 at Roshalt, SD. Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church (downtown) 800 Houston Ave., Houston, TX 77007, earmarked Sack Food Ministry for the Homeless. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary