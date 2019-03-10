Betty Jane Clay

1924-2019

Betty Jane Clay was born November 14, 1924 in Houston, Texas to Albert William and Agnes Rourke Clay. She passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019, in Katy, at the age of 94.

Betty Jane attended Sacred Heart Elementary School, St. Agnes Academy, Class of 1942, and Our Lady of the Lake College, Class of 1946. She obtained her Registered Physical Therapist Certificate from Hermann Hospital School of Physical Therapy in Houston. She was the first female licensed Physical Therapist in the state. Throughout her career, she continued her education with many specialized courses. Her career work included serving as Chief Physical Therapist for the Cerebral Palsy Centers in both Harris County and San Antonio; Director of Rehabilitation at Seven Acres; as well as Supervising Physical Therapist at the VA Hospital in Houston. She retired from the VA after 35 plus years of service.

Betty Jane was a member of numerous professional organizations, had a ranch in Columbus that she dearly loved, and attended Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Community.

She is survived by her closest friend, Marian McIntyre of Katy; her niece and nephews, Sharon Ann Clay Tyler, Albert W. Clay III, Bruce N. Clay, Bobby Bryan, and Tommy Bryan, great nieces and nephews, dear friend Carol Breaux, many other relatives, and a host of friends.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway, with Deacon Donald F. Kish officiating. A reception will follow in the reception suite.

A reception will follow in the reception suite.