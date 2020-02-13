|
Betty Jean (Jordan) Golemon
1928-2020
Passed away on January 28, 2020 in Katy, TX. "BJ" hailed from Brewton, AL, graduated from Auburn, and lived in Houston, where she raised four children and was grandmother to seven. Betty Jean shared her kindness, fierce loyalty, colorful humor, and sense of beauty with everyone. She delighted friends and church gatherings with virtuoso piano performances of Chopin, Liszt, and Pinetop Smith. She painted pastel portraits, impressionist still-lifes, and artwork for Central Presbyterian Church. She is preceded in death by her sisters (Cleo Ansley and Vonceil Green) her brothers (Marc and Cliff Jordan) and her daughter (Donna Dunnigan). She is survived by her sister Odelle Holley of Raleigh, NC; three children: Kerry Schwartz, Larry Golemon, and Jonathan (and Emily) Golemon; and seven grandchildren. Memorial service will be February 22 at 2:00 pm at St. Phillip Presbyterian Church in Houston. In lieu of flowers, consider a gift to the church arts committee.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2020