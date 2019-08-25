|
|
Betty Jean Stewart
1928-2019
Betty Jean Schrock Stewart, 91, of Houston, Texas passed away on August 17, 2019 having lived a full and beautiful life. Born May 23, 1928 in Orange, Texas as the 10th child to Mr. and Mrs. Claude W. Schrock, Betty grew up in Conroe, Texas, where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Charles H. Stewart, in 1947. Early in their marriage, Charlie and Betty moved to McAllen, Texas and raised their four children; Gary Stewart, Mark Stewart, Vicki Stewart Nicholson and J. Todd Stewart. While in the valley, Betty was an active member of the McAllen Junior League and loved playing tennis, mahjong, golf, snow ski and bridge. She cultivated many friendships while in the valley that she maintained until her passing. She and Charlie moved their family to Houston in 1968 where she was active with the Houston Junior League and stayed busy raising her children. She and Charlie loved "motor coaching" through out the country but mostly loved spending the winters in Palm Springs with their other motor coach friends. Her greatest joy in life was answering to Mom or Grammy. She is survived by her sons, Mark Stewart (Linda), Todd Stewart (Hayley) and daughter Vicki Stewart Nicholson (Jerry). Her grandchildren, Christopher Stewart, Leslie Bramlett Keyes (Trevor), Connor Stewart, Sidney Stewart Haro (Chris), Jay Todd Stewart, Jr., Annie Stewart, and Allie Nicholson. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Gary and her ten siblings. Betty's kindness, generosity, humor, cooking and beautiful smile will be sadly missed by all those lucky enough to have met her. She was a much beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, treasured friend by all and a damn good 42 partner!
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019