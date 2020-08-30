1/1
Betty Jeffrey
1934 - 2020
Betty Jo Jeffrey
1934-2020
Betty Jo Jeffrey, 85, of Houston, passed away August 27, 2020. She was born in Lufkin, Texas on November 15, 1934, to Nina Mae (Cravy) and Paul Tom Rhodes.
The last 2 years she lived at Carriage Inn Katy. She met her husband, Marcus Jeffrey, in elementary school and they were inseparable. They married right after high school at the age of 19 and were married for 64 wonderful years. She worked for the Fort Bend School district at Dulles Elementary and then for many years in the payroll dept where she made lots of good friends.
Betty was preceded in death by husband, Marcus Jeffrey, sons Mark and Drew Jeffrey, granddaughter Amber Jeffrey, parents Nina Mae and Paul Tom Rhodes, and sister Pauline Grisham.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law Leigh and Juan Peraza, son and daughter-in-law Scott and Amy Jeffrey and grandchildren Aaron Jeffrey, Adam Jeffrey, Marcus Jeffrey, Andrew Peraza and Lauren Peraza.
The family will be accepting friends and relatives for the visitation Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 4:00pm-8:00pm at Katy Funeral Home, 23350 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX 77494. The funeral service will be Monday, August 31, 2020, at 9:00 am at Katy Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 3 pm at Gann Cemetery, 7433 US Hwy 69, Pollok, TX 75969.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Katy Funeral Home
AUG
31
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Katy Funeral Home
AUG
31
Burial
03:00 PM
Gann Cemetery,
