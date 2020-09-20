Betty Jo Sudduth

1929-2020

Betty Jo Sudduth passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020. Betty Jo was born December 19, 1929 in Oklahoma City and grew up in Little Rock, Arkansas where she graduated from Little Rock High School and Little Rock Junior College. In 1954, she married the love of her life Charlie Sudduth and they settled in Pine Bluff, Arkansas to raise their two children, Chuck and Sandy. She was heavily involved in her kids' activities and enjoyed playing golf and cooking. In 1970, Charlie and Betty Jo moved their family to Houston and settled in the Walnut Bend subdivision where they lived for over 40 years. Betty Jo was a fantastic cook, played on the Walnut Bend tennis team and enjoyed playing bridge with a great group of friends. She also enjoyed attending all of her grand kid's sports and other activities.

Betty Jo and Charlie moved to Eagles Trace retirement community in 2012, where they made many new friends and enjoyed their last years together. She was also a long-time volunteer in the church offices of Grace Presbyterian Church. Betty Jo was a devoted and loyal wife, mother, sister to her five siblings, grandmother and friend.

Betty Jo was preceded in death by her parents Lester and Winnie May, her husband Charlie Sudduth, her brothers WL May and Jack May and her sister Adele Powell. She is survived by her son Chuck Sudduth, her daughter and son-in-law Sandy and Bill Swenson, her granddaughter Kate White and her husband Stewart and her great granddaughter Campbell White and her grandson Will Swenson. She is also survived by her sister Winnie Linzel of Raleigh, NC, her brother Scotty May of Conway, AR and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wants to thank the staff and caregivers at Eagles Trace Memory Care for the loving and devoted care they gave to Betty. There will be a small family memorial service planned for later this month. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Betty Jo may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church or Amazing Place Houston.



