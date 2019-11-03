|
|
Betty Jo Williams
1928-2019
Betty Jo Williams – Age 91 went to her eternal home with Jesus and her husband, All Saints Day November 1, 2019.
Betty lived a full life of serving others – raising 5 children, teaching 3rd grade and volunteering with numerous organizations. Betty is preceded in death by her husband Milliard Williams, Granddaughter Wendy Stamm and sisters Evelyn Brogden and Ida Marie Frazier. She is survived by daughters Debi Stamm and Trisha Hunt, and sons Tim, Russ and Mike.
There will be a viewing Monday, November 4th from 3-5PM at Waltrip Funeral Home, 1415 Campbell Rd. followed by a Rosary. A Funeral Mass will be held at All Saints Catholic Church, 215 E. 10th St., Tuesday, November 5th at 11AM. Interment following at Woodlawn Cemetery on Antoine.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the All Saints St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019