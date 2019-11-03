Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waltrip Funeral Directors
1415 Campbell Road
Houston, TX 77055
(713) 465-2525
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Waltrip Funeral Directors
1415 Campbell Road
Houston, TX 77055
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church,
215 E. 10th St
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jo Williams


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jo Williams Obituary
Betty Jo Williams
1928-2019
Betty Jo Williams – Age 91 went to her eternal home with Jesus and her husband, All Saints Day November 1, 2019.

Betty lived a full life of serving others – raising 5 children, teaching 3rd grade and volunteering with numerous organizations. Betty is preceded in death by her husband Milliard Williams, Granddaughter Wendy Stamm and sisters Evelyn Brogden and Ida Marie Frazier. She is survived by daughters Debi Stamm and Trisha Hunt, and sons Tim, Russ and Mike.

There will be a viewing Monday, November 4th from 3-5PM at Waltrip Funeral Home, 1415 Campbell Rd. followed by a Rosary. A Funeral Mass will be held at All Saints Catholic Church, 215 E. 10th St., Tuesday, November 5th at 11AM. Interment following at Woodlawn Cemetery on Antoine.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the All Saints St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -