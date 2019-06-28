|
BETTY VIRGINIA JONES
1947-2019
Betty Virginia Bailey Jones, R.N., was born November 4, 1947 in Shreveport, La. to the late Reverend Clyde and Mrs. Lucy Howard Bailey in Shreveport, LA. She passed away on June 20, 2019.
Betty leaves to cherish her husband of 51 years, Willie Jones Jr. and her daughter, Phylicia Hill (James) and three grandchildren Reneisha Johnson (DoMario), Jamee Hill and Phillip Hill. Betty was the first African American Chief Nurse for Conoco Oil Company and retired after 27 years. She worked for Union Pacific Railroad for over 10 years at the time of her passing.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Lighthouse Church, 6650 Rankin Road, Humble, Texas 77396. Interment- Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 28, 2019