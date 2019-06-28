Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRAZIER-MITCHELL FUNERAL SERVICE, INC. - HOUSTON
5002 HERSHE ST
Houston, TX 77020
(713) 673-3672
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
The Lighthouse Church
6650 Rankin Road
Humble, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jones


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jones Obituary
BETTY VIRGINIA JONES
1947-2019
Betty Virginia Bailey Jones, R.N., was born November 4, 1947 in Shreveport, La. to the late Reverend Clyde and Mrs. Lucy Howard Bailey in Shreveport, LA. She passed away on June 20, 2019.
Betty leaves to cherish her husband of 51 years, Willie Jones Jr. and her daughter, Phylicia Hill (James) and three grandchildren Reneisha Johnson (DoMario), Jamee Hill and Phillip Hill. Betty was the first African American Chief Nurse for Conoco Oil Company and retired after 27 years. She worked for Union Pacific Railroad for over 10 years at the time of her passing.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Lighthouse Church, 6650 Rankin Road, Humble, Texas 77396. Interment- Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now