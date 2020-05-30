Betty (Ehlers) Kramer

1932-2020

Betty passed away peacefully from Alzheimer's, Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was born November 5, 1932 to William and Gertrude Ehlers. Betty grew up in Spring Branch and graduated from Cy-Fair High School in 1949 where she made many lifelong friends. One day a friend showed her a picture of his "Buddy", Roy, who attended Reagan High School. In that moment she said, "I'd like to meet him" and she thought "he's the one for me". They dated almost two years and married March 3, 1950. After operating her own beauty shop for many years, while her daughters were in school, Betty became a realtor and then found the job she really loved, being a travel agent. This job allowed her and Roy, as well as many friends, to travel to places they would never have thought. From cruising the Panama Canal or the inside passage in Alaska, snorkeling at Galapagos Island, riding the rapids down the Grand Canyon or snowmobiling in Yellowstone they always had fun. Betty and Roy also enjoyed over 30 years of fun Square Dancing across Texas and around the Country. Even after she could no longer physically dance, she loved to go watch and visit with friends. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Roy and her daughters, Linda (Ken) Higginbotham of Bedford, TX, Kathy (Greg) Thoede of Bellville, TX, Mary Ambrose and Shirley (Ben) Bryant of Houston, TX, grand-children, Julie Morrow, Christi McGeoghegan, James Higginbotham, Sheila Higginbotham, Melinda Hansell and Clint Shows and 19 great grand-children. Services not held at this time due to social distancing restrictions.



