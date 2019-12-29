|
|
Betty Stender Kuhn Brouthers
1927-2019
Betty burst upon the scene May 15, 1927 in Depew, N.Y. Thereafter, she led a life of compassion, love for her family and friends, and determination. We shared our final prayers with her on December 23, 2019.
She is predeceased by her parents, Albert and Mildred Stender, brothers Al and Robert Stender, and former husbands Milton Kuhn and Jay Brouthers. Nature or nurture, who knows? But Betty always boasted that she raised 4 chiefs: Marsha Williams and husband Tommy; Jeff Kuhn and wife Cynthia; Diane Rager and husband Brent; and, Sharon Kuhn-Young. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren: Paul and Michelle Williams and their children George, Thomas, and Molly; Mark and Whitney Williams and son Hill; Alicia and Kristen Kuhn; David and Jonathan Rager, Julia Rager and husband Kyle Messier; and other loving relatives.
Betty was raised in Buffalo, N.Y. among a close-knit German community. Her family was active at St. Andrews Lutheran Church and it became the center of her social life. In her memoirs written for a nephew, Betty described her youth as, "ice skating, hanging out at the pools, tennis, and chasing the boys as much as I could." She met Milton in Sunday School and they dated while students at Kensington High School. She and Milton married in 1949 and started their family in Buffalo. In 1962, Union Carbide Corporation transferred them to Houston, Texas. They bought a house out on the prairie in Briargrove Park, and she remained life-long friends with the women who reared young families alongside her. Betty once observed that she "held sway" over the neighborhood because she controlled the baby-sitting labor force.
Shortly after arriving in Houston, Betty found a new church home at St. Luke's United Methodist. She was active in Sunday School, United Methodist Women, and the church's long list of caring ministries. Betty was a member for 58 years, and in 2003 she received the "St. Luke's Distinguished Life Award", an honor reserved for those who have served the church for many years and demonstrated the spirit of Christ in their daily lives.
Volunteerism was a core value of Betty's life. She gave her time to a long list of places and people, including: reading to students at the Panda Path Pre-K Center; raising money for the SEARCH homeless shelter; the Methodist Hospital Service Corps; ushering at the AD Players Theatre; and, countless hours driving friends to medical appointments and cooking meals for those in need. It was this same drive to help others that led to her most significant career accomplishment - serving as Office Manager at the Methodist Hospital Psychiatric Department for 16 years.
In 1981, Betty married Jay Brouthers, a jolly soul who enjoyed Betty's passions for Christmas, dancing, and travel. They lived in Inwood Forest subdivision and enjoyed many social and golfing activities with their neighbors.
In 2010, Betty and Jay moved to the Forum. But Betty didn't slow down. She spent the last 9 years as the Forum's self-appointed social chairwoman – organizing church services, serving as her floor representative, and ensuring that new residents met others at mealtimes. Many residents called on Betty in her last days, expressing their appreciation to us.
Betty's Christmas season lasted 365 days a year, so it was destiny for her transition to happen now. Her home was always decorated early with an endless number of Santa figurines and gingerbread houses made each year by the grandchildren. The Christmas Eve highlights always included Betty and Jay dressing up as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and laughing as the grandkids raced around the room squealing with delight. Her family is thankful that this Christmas brought her some well-deserved rest and peace.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on January 3, 2020 in the Sanctuary at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Road in Houston, Texas. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Betty may make a contribution to the SEARCH homeless shelter or a .
Published in Houston Chronicle from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020