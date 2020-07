Betty Langland1932-2020Betty Langland, 87, of Houston, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, July 23, 2020. A visitation for Betty will be held from 5pm-8pm on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Forest Park Westheimer in Houston TX. A private service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020. You may attend Betty's service virtually, Friday morning at 10am on the FaceBook page of Forest Park Westheimer (Live Stream) For full obituary please visit our website.