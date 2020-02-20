|
Betty Jo Meers
1923-2020
Betty Beene Meers, a good and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed peacefully from this life to the next at 4:59 AM on Monday, February 17, 2020, in Houston, Texas.
Graveside services will be held at West End Cemetery in Stephenville, Texas on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM.
Arrangements are by Lacy Funeral Home.
Betty was born to William Aubrey Beene and Mary Ione McCombs in Rotan (Fisher County), Texas on January 27, 1923. She grew up in Stephenville, Texas where she graduated from High School in 1940 before attending Tarleton State College. She graduated from Texas Woman's University in Denton Texas in 1944. She then entered a career in clothing design. She married Myron Elwood Meers on May 4, 1946. She was a life-long member of First Presbyterian Church in Stephenville Texas. Among other responsibilities at the church, she served as treasurer and historian. She worked in retail sales in Austin, Texas before retiring to return to Stephenville, Texas. She moved to Houston, Texas to live in Treemont Retirement Community for the final years of her life.
Mrs. Meers is survived by her son, Steven Meers, and wife, Susan, of Richmond, Texas: one granddaughter, Julie Grove, and husband, Matthew, of Cypress, Texas and their children Elizabeth, Andrew and Luke; one grandson, Michael Meers, of Essex, Maryland; and one step-grandson, Robert McCann, and wife Toni of Orem, Utah.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1302 Harbin Drive, Stephenville, TX 76401.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2020