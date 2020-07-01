Betty Louise Mitchell

1953-2020

Betty Louise Mitchell was born in Houston, Texas on January 23, 1953. She graduated Class of 1971 from Kashmere High School. Betty worked at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for over thirty years before retiring.

In 1979, Betty married Henry Nzekwe and later gave birth to her only child. After purchasing her first home she would indulge in her lifelong pastime of gardening. Following her retirement, Betty relocated to Portland, Oregon in 2002.

In December of 2018, Betty returned home to Houston, where she died on June 20, 2020. Betty is survived by her son, Dr. Brandon Nzekwe, his wife Lori, and Betty's twin granddaughters, Imani and Isis. She also leaves behind three brothers (Donald, Vernon, and Jimmy), one sister (Brenda), and many nieces, nephews, family members, and friends. Betty was deeply loved and will be sorely missed.



