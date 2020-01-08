|
|
Betty Naegeli, a proud Houstonian, and lover of the written word, passed peacefully in her home on January 5, 2020 at age 88.
Betty was born to Edward and Tranna Gordon in Jacksonville, Florida on June 9, 1931. She was an Alter Guild at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, a board member of the South Houston Chamber of Commerce, a devoted leader of Girl Scout Troop 89, as well as a 20-year Swine Committee member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Betty worked at First Pasadena State Bank until she co-founded Naegeli Transportation Inc. in 1956 with her husband, Boyd Naegeli, Sr. She successfully and lovingly managed NTI in partnership with her husband, and later her children, until her retirement in 1994. NTI is still successfully in operation today, in large part because of her. After her retirement, Betty enjoyed many summers at her family property in West Yellowstone, Montana. There she created a special gathering place for her family and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband Boyd Lee Naegeli, Sr., sister Rose Emeline Gordon, brother Ray Albert Gordon, and her parents. Betty will be remembered for her generosity of spirit, tenacity, integrity and advocacy of women's rights. She loved, books, cats, NPR, and all things purple. Betty is survived by her son, Boyd Lee Naegeli, Jr., his wife Debbie, daughter Ellen Lucile Naegeli, her wife Rachel, brother Edward C. Gordon Jr., grandchildren, Kale, Hannah, Mollie, Max, Lily and Rose, great-grandchildren Ezra and Wren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many loving friends.
In lieu of flowers we suggest a contribution to Houston Public Media (Channel 8 PBS and News 88.7) our local NPR station.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 8, 2020