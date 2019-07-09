Home

Sterling White Chapel Funeral Home
11011 Crosby Lynchburg Rd
Highlands, TX 77562
(281) 426-3555
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Sterling White Chapel Funeral Home
11011 Crosby Lynchburg Rd
Highlands, TX 77562
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Sterling White Chapel Funeral Home
11011 Crosby Lynchburg Rd
Highlands, TX 77562
Interment
Following Services
Sterling White Cemetery
Betty Norris


1934 - 2019
Betty Norris Obituary
Betty Jean Norris
1934-2019
Betty Jean Norris, 84, of Highlands, Texas, passed away on Friday, July 5th, 2019 at her home in Lynchburg. She was born on September 26, 1934 in Maud, Texas to William Dozier and Mildred Randolph Bell.
Friends are invited to visit with the family on Thursday, July 11, 2019 beginning from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Sterling White Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 12:00pm. Interment will follow in Sterling White Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sterling White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Rd., Highlands, TX 77562. To share memories and offer condolences please visit www.sterlingwhite.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 9, 2019
