The Settegast-Kopf [email protected] Creek
15015 Southwest Fwy
Sugar Land, TX 77478
(281) 565-5015
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
705 St. Theresa Blvd
Sugar Land, TX
View Map
Interment
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
San Antonio, TX
View Map
1930 - 2019
Betty Parker Obituary
Betty Jo Parker
1930-2019
Betty Jo Parker passed away Friday, August 23, from complications of a series of strokes. She had been living at Brookdale Sugar Land and before that, for almost 50 years, in Houston. Betty was born July 20, 1930, in Seguin, Texas. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at The Settegast-Kopf Co. @ Sugar Creek, with a rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church located at 705 St. Theresa Blvd, Sugar Land, Texas 77498. Interment will take place on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.
