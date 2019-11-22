|
|
Betty Margaret Chachere Poorman
1927-2019
Betty Margaret Chachere Poorman, 92, of Cameron and formerly of Houston, died peacefully in her sleep after a brief illness on Tuesday, November 19 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple, TX.
Funeral services will be will be 11:00 am Saturday, November 23 at Cameron First United Methodist Church with Rev. Geoff Lightsey officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Betty was born April 14, 1927 in Orangefield Texas. She was the first of five children born to Raymond George Chachere and Alma Margaret Boudreaux Chachere. She grew up in Orchard Texas. She was involved in many activities there, serving as District President of the 4H, FFA Sweetheart, cheerleader, class president all four years in high school, and high school sports. She graduated Salutatorian in her class. Receiving scholarship offers from Mary Hardin Baylor and South Texas Business College, she decided to attend Sam Houston State University.
While at Sam Houston, she worked part time in the school cafeteria, majored in English, minored in Physical Education, and excelled in sports. She finished her four-year degree in only three years, and in each of those years she lettered in Volleyball, Basketball, and Softball. In 1947 she received her BA degree and teacher certificate, and began a teaching career that lasted nearly 38 years.
In 1948 she married Omer F. Poorman. She taught school and coached sports in Barbers Hill, Missouri City, Angleton, Bay City and Houston, as her husband was promoted through his career with TxDot. She retired from her position of teaching Girls P.E. and coaching girl's volleyball, basketball and track at Spring Woods Junior Hight School in 1985. She remained in close contact with many of her beloved students throughout the years.
In 1992, she and her husband moved to Cameron, Texas, where together they enjoyed raising cattle and bailing hay. She was involved with the VWF Ladies Auxiliary and Cameron First United Methodist Church.
Following her husband's death in 2017, she maintained her independence by living alone on their 7P Ranch, with assistance from her beloved caregivers Brenda Howell, Sonja Powell, LaTarsha Crawford, and Lisa DeRouen.
Betty was a person of incredible energy. As a coach, she believed in continuously striving for excellence, and she tried to instill that value in her students and family by exemplifying it in herself. Even while teaching full-time, she had time to be a full-time mother and housewife. She loved cooking, and always kept a spotless house. Even though in her later years she could no longer walk, and was confined to her distinctive red electric scooter, she took great pride that she was able to maintain her Driver License and Texas License to Carry through the age of 92.
She will always be remembered for her dry sense of humor, and especially for her love of Coca Cola. Betty's home was decorated with countless Coke memorabilia, and she began every morning with a small glass bottled Coke, chilled to almost freezing. Here refrigerator was filled with Cokes, which she gladly shared with anyone who visited.
Betty's first love was for her family, and she stayed passionately involved in their activities. She never forgot anyone's birthday, phone number, address, and she always tried to attend their special events. She was willing to help anyone at any time.
She is survived by her son, Wayne Poorman and wife Vicki of Rosenberg; brother-in-law Gail Graves of Richmond, Texas; sisters-in-law Jon Chachere and Kathy Fry of Dayton Texas, Beulah May Vick and Kathryn Bowden of Orchard Texas; granddaughter Gretchen Anne Peluso and husband Peter of Chicago Illinois; great grandchildren Chloe Alexis and Carter Austin Peluso, numerous loving nieces, nephews, cousins, former students, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cameron First United Methodist Church, PO Box 528, Cameron, TX 76520, or the .
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of Arrangements.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2019