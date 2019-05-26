Betty Jane Carr

Pulkingham

1928-2019

Betty Jane Carr Pulkingham, 90 (Born August 25, 1928 in Burlington, North Carolina), slipped away peacefully on Thursday May 9, 2019 at home in Austin, Texas, surrounded in love by family and friends. Having touched the lives of so many with her love, faithfulness, strength, grace and beauty, Betty Jane is remembered, cherished and revered by her sister Nancy Newman; her six children, William Graham (Bill) Pulkingham; Mary Geringer (John Geringer); Nathan Pulkingham; Jane Pulkingham (Patrick Kelly); Martha Pulkingham (Joe Morales); and David Pulkingham; as well as her five grandchildren, Katie Geringer (Kevin Ray); Alena Geringer; Liam Pulkingham Kruk; Ella Pulkingham-Morales and Graham Pulkingham-Morales. She is preceded in death by her parents Judge Leo Carr and Mrs. Betty Frances Knott Carr; beloved Aunt Rosa Jane Knott; husbands Rev. W. Graham Pulkingham and Herbert H. Wendell; brother Jim Carr and his wife Joyce; and brother-in-law Grover Newman.

…clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience.... Let the message of Christ dwell among you richly … through psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit, singing to God with gratitude in your hearts. (Colossians 3:12-16)

The family will receive friends Monday May 27, 2019 from 5 - 7 pm at Rich & Thompson Funeral Home, Burlington, North Carolina. A funeral service will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Comforter, Burlington on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at 11 o'clock in the morning, with a reception to follow. A private family burial will take place at Pine Hill Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 4 pm on July 13, 2019 at St. James Episcopal Church, 1941 Webberville Rd, Austin, TX.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to: Holy Comforter Endowment, Positive Attitude Youth Center, Food for the Poor, St. James Children's Music Ministry (Austin, TX), or the .

