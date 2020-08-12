1/
Betty Pyburn
1942 - 2020
Betty Jane Pyburn
1942-2020
Betty Jane Pyburn of Manvel, TX, aged 78, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 5, 2020 at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital in Houston. Betty was born April 27, 1942, in Houston, TX, the daughter of loving parents Virble and Hilda Nerren.
Betty is survived by her sister, Joyce and husband Ivy Hoffpauir of Richmond, TX; son, Mike (Julie) Pyburn of Alvin, TX and daughter, Melanie (Jason) Welsh of Pearland, TX; four grandchildren, Luke and Layne Pyburn, and Taylor and Haley Welsh; two great grandchildren, Noah Ford and Emery Williams; and numerous other relatives and close friends.
A funeral service celebrating Betty Pyburn's life will be held on Thursday, August 13th, 2020, at 10:30 AM at Southview Baptist Church, 23003 State Hwy 288, Rosharon, TX. Officiating the service will be Pastor Steve Brumbelow. Visitation will be held at Southview Baptist Church starting at 9:30 AM with the funeral service beginning at 10:30 AM. There will be a graveside service at South Park Funeral Home in Pearland, TX at 12:30 PM.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Southview Baptist Church
AUG
13
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Southview Baptist Church
AUG
13
Graveside service
12:30 PM
South Park Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
South Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
1310 North Main St.
Pearland, TX 77581
(281) 485-2711
