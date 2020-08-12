Betty Jane Pyburn

1942-2020

Betty Jane Pyburn of Manvel, TX, aged 78, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 5, 2020 at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital in Houston. Betty was born April 27, 1942, in Houston, TX, the daughter of loving parents Virble and Hilda Nerren.

Betty is survived by her sister, Joyce and husband Ivy Hoffpauir of Richmond, TX; son, Mike (Julie) Pyburn of Alvin, TX and daughter, Melanie (Jason) Welsh of Pearland, TX; four grandchildren, Luke and Layne Pyburn, and Taylor and Haley Welsh; two great grandchildren, Noah Ford and Emery Williams; and numerous other relatives and close friends.

A funeral service celebrating Betty Pyburn's life will be held on Thursday, August 13th, 2020, at 10:30 AM at Southview Baptist Church, 23003 State Hwy 288, Rosharon, TX. Officiating the service will be Pastor Steve Brumbelow. Visitation will be held at Southview Baptist Church starting at 9:30 AM with the funeral service beginning at 10:30 AM. There will be a graveside service at South Park Funeral Home in Pearland, TX at 12:30 PM.



