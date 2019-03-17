Betty Rae (Tolar) Blackwood

1927-2019

Betty Rae Tolar Blackwood went home to be with the Lord on March 3, 2019. A Houston native, Betty was born August 12, 1927 and was a loving wife for 65 years, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was a member of Fair Haven United Methodist Church where she found great community, particularly within the Searchers Sunday School class. After a long and accomplished career, Betty enjoyed many years of retirement that included travel and time with her friends and family. Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Fuller C. Blackwood, Jr.; father, R.H. Tolar; mother, Geline Tolar; brother, Bill Tolar; and son-in-law, Jim Story. She is survived by her children, Carol Story of Rome, GA; Patty Cordrey (Gary) of Houston; and Bill Blackwood (Brenda) of Houston; grandchildren, Jennifer Crowe (Rob) of Marietta, GA; Jimmy Story (Candace) of Marietta, GA; Cameron Blackwood of Conroe; and Chris Blackwood of Fort Worth; great-grandchild, Gates Story of Marietta, GA; sister-in-law, Betty Tolar of Plano, TX; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 10:00am on Friday, March 22 at Fair Haven United Methodist Church (1330 Gessner Road, Houston, TX 77055). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Betty's name to the Fair Haven Food Pantry.