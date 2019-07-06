Home

Woodlawn Funeral Home
1101 Antoine Drive
Houston, TX 77055
(713) 682-3663
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
1101 Antoine Drive
Houston, TX 77055
Betty Roberts


1931 - 2019
Betty Roberts Obituary
Betty Farquhar Roberts
1931-2019
Betty passed away unexpectedly at home on June 29th, 2019. Betty was born in Clay, Texas. Her family moved to Houston in 1943. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rose and Hunt Farquhar; brothers Don, Dean, Jack, Tommy and sisters, Dorothy and Lucy. Betty's survivors include her devoted husband of 71 years, Vernon K Roberts; sister Vivian Dannheiser; children Verna DeHart and husband Rodger, Keith Roberts and wife Robanne, Susan Bridges and Lil Newman; 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Services and burial will be held at Woodlawn Funeral Home at 1101 Antoine on July 8, 2019 at 1:00. Visitation begins at 12:00.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 6, 2019
