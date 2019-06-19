Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martin's Episcopal Church
717 Sage Road
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Rogers Baker


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Rogers Baker Obituary
Betty Rogers Baker
1924-2019
Betty Rogers Baker (Mrs. Robert Henry "Rennie" Baker) died on Sunday, the 2nd of June 2019, in Houston. She was 95 years of age.
A more detailed and specific obituary was published on Sunday, the 8th of June, in the Houston Chronicle, and remains accessible via the internet at geohlewis.com.
A memorial service and celebration of her life is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 21st of June, at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road in Houston, where the Rev. Alex Graham and the Rev. Chad Martin will officiate.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent Bagby Parish Hall.
Please visit Mrs. Baker's online memorial tribute at geohlewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now