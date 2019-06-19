|
|
Betty Rogers Baker
1924-2019
Betty Rogers Baker (Mrs. Robert Henry "Rennie" Baker) died on Sunday, the 2nd of June 2019, in Houston. She was 95 years of age.
A more detailed and specific obituary was published on Sunday, the 8th of June, in the Houston Chronicle, and remains accessible via the internet at geohlewis.com.
A memorial service and celebration of her life is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 21st of June, at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road in Houston, where the Rev. Alex Graham and the Rev. Chad Martin will officiate.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent Bagby Parish Hall.
Please visit Mrs. Baker's online memorial tribute at geohlewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 19, 2019