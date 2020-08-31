Betty Stone

1926

Betty passed away peacefully August 30, 2020.

She is preceded into death by husbands Robert and Stanley and her son Doug.

She is survived by son Ken and her family at St. Philip Presbyterian Church.

Betty was an avid golfer and a determined racquetball player who believed

in her faith her exercise and spicy foods!

There is no in-person service scheduled. In lieu of flowers please make a

donation to St. Philip Presbyterian Church 4807 San Felipe Street, Houston, TX 77056 in her name.



