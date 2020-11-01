Betty Van Eenenaam
1926-2020
Betty May Van Eenenaam, age 94, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020 in Houston, Texas.
Betty was born in Houston, Texas on May 15, 1926 to Mary and Donald King. She attended San Jacinto High School and worked at Humble Oil before marrying V. Richard Van Eenenaam,DDS in 1945. She later worked as a real estate agent in Houston and did volunteer work. Betty led an active social life and traveled the world with her husband and friends. She was an avid bridge player and the consummate hostess when entertaining friends and family. Her home was always the family gathering place for holidays and birthdays.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Van Eenenaam; son, Robert Van Eenenaam; and sister, Marian Joyce. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Hammond and husband Dale; son, William Van Eenenaam; grandsons, Patrick Hammond, Douglas Hammond and Cory Van Eenenaam; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com