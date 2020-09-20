1/1
Bettye Lowe
1926 - 2020
Bettye Jo
(Holton) Lowe
1926-2020
Bettye Jo (Holton) Lowe, 94, of Burton, TX; died on September 17, 2020 at her residence.
A visitation will be held at 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Memorial Oaks Chapel.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 20, 2020 at First Baptist Church with Troy Sikes officiating. Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Forest Park Cemetery in Houston, TX.
Mrs. Lowe was born on September 9, 1926 in Houston, TX to Frank Louis and Bertha Lola Holton. She married her husband, Percy E. Lowe M.D., on December 5, 1947.
Mrs. Lowe was involved in the Garden Club of Houston Eastern Star, Beta Chi Sororrity of U of H, Golden Gouchos (San Jacinto H.S.), Comm Bible Study (Bellville), and Friendship Class (First Baptist Church). She was also avid needle pointer, china painter, and an excellent seamstress.
She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, P. Elliott Lowe Jr. and wife Diana P., of Northport, NY; sons, Richard Holton Lowe, of Cypress, TX; Steven Phillip Lowe, of Houston, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Lisbeth Radcliff and husband Mark of Brenham, TX; grandchildren, Scott Elliott Lowe, Regan Suzanne Lowe, Benjamin Edward Radcliff, and Elizabeth Ashley Bernardo; great grandchildren, Riley Radcliff, Tres Fry, Mila Radcliff, and Luciano Bernardo; and nephews, Robert J. Lowe, and Ronald C. Lowe; and special lifelong friend, Ellen Wiese.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Percy E. Lowe, M.D.; parents, Frank and Bertha Holton; grandson, Richard Holton Lowe, II).
Serving as Pallbearers will be J.B. Ellis, Mike Arlitt, Bobby Feagin, Thomas Bedrich, C.K. Moye, Dale Heintschel. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Brian Fratus, and special lifelong friend Ellen Wiess.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main Street, Brenham, TX 77833. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 20, 2020.
September 19, 2020
