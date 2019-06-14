Bettye Roper

1930-2019

Bettye Jo (Burney) Roper passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Brigadier General John D. Roper USAF (Ret), parents, Velma R. and Lester G. Burney, along with sisters Nellie Nowak, Clariece Cooley, Martha Keown and brothers, James and John Neil Burney. She is survived by her sister Edna Goodman, daughter Diane and husband Andrew "Bud" Hudson, son Carter and wife Lisa Roper and son Craig Roper and Monique Halandras. She is also survived by grandchildren, Lori and husband Aaron Aungst, Lacy and husband James Gregory, Trey Roper and wife Chelsea, Samantha Roper, Megan and husband Daniel Arnold and Colin Roper along with nine great grandchildren.

Bettye was born and raised in the Bryan College Station area, where she graduated from Bryan's Stephen F. Austin High School. Shortly after graduation she started working as a dental assistant in Bryan, when a former high school classmate introduced her to her future husband, who was a student at Texas A & M. They were married in Bryan, several days after his graduation.

After several years of relocating, raising children and working in administrative positions, Bettye decided to pursue a career in education. She then graduated with honors from both San Jacinto Junior College and then from the University of Houston. Later, she also received her Masters degree from the University of Houston and her Certification for Supervision from Texas A & M University. Meanwhile, Bettye started teaching elementary education in the Pasadena I. S. D. After several years she was promoted to supervisor and selected to administer the Title 1, Elementary Remedial Reading Program for the entire District. She remained in that position until she elected to retire.

Bettye was a long time member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church. An avid golfer, Bettye also was a long time member of Golfcrest Country Club.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Texas Aggie Corps of Cadet Association, https://secure.corpsofcadets.org/givenow.aspx

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 9am-10am. Service will begin at 10am with committal service to follow. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 14, 2019