BETTYE WOOD

FITZGERALD

1922-2019

Our beloved mother and "Mimi", Bettye Wood Fitzgerald, died quietly at age 96 in Houston, Texas on July 12, 2019, having lived a long and fulfilling life.

Born in Trinity, Texas on October 16, 1922 to A. Vinson and Pearl Hudson Wood, she was the youngest of five children. Her family moved to Houston in 1923 where Bettye graduated from Lamar High School. She attended Texas State College for Women (now Texas Woman's University) and The University of Houston. During her college years Bettye went on a blind date with Ray Munn Fitzgerald, Jr. which resulted in an amazing 71 year marriage, the two having never left each other's side.

Bettye and Ray were loving parents, had a wonderful lifelong circle of friends and were involved members of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church. Bettye was a full time mother and homemaker while raising her family in Houston. She enjoyed personalized grocery delivery from JMH Grocery Store located across the street from her family home in West University Place where Bettye and Ray lived for 57 years. In 2006 the two of them moved to The Forum at Memorial Woods where Bettye resided until her death.

Bettye and Ray enjoyed weekends at their family ranch near Columbus, Texas where one of Bettye's favorite pastimes was reeling in large-mouth bass from the windmill pond. After losing Ray in 2013, Bettye enjoyed playing bridge, bingo and dominoes with her friends at The Forum. She was eventually forced to give up watching her beloved Astros and Rockets on TV due to failing eyesight.

Bettye is pre-deceased by her parents, siblings and her husband Ray Munn Fitzgerald, Jr. She is survived by her two children Beth Fitzgerald Skidmore and Ray Munn Fitzgerald, III, MD (Elizabeth) of Houston, grandchildren Thomas Fitzgerald Skidmore of Alleyton, Texas, Brian Wood Fitzgerald, DVM (Rashelle) of Columbus, Texas, Catherine Fitzgerald Eckels (Phillip) of Houston, David Evan Fitzgerald of New York and nine great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service was held at the Masonic Cemetery in Eagle Lake, Texas on July 19, 2019 with arrangements by Eagle Lake Funeral Home and services led by Pastor Jane Whitney of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church.

The family would especially like to thank The Forum staff, At Your Side Home Care caregivers Joy, Augustina and Deborah as well as Millie and staff at Hospice Compassus for all their loving care.

The family requests that any remembrances be made in the form of a donation to the Columbus Historical Preservation Trust, 425 Spring Street/PO Box 816, Columbus, Texas 78934. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 24, 2019