FRAZIER-MITCHELL FUNERAL SERVICE, INC. - HOUSTON
5002 HERSHE ST
Houston, TX 77020
(713) 673-3672
Beulah Harrison
Beulah Harrison


1926 - 2019
Beulah Harrison Obituary
Beulah Bell Harrison
1926-2019
Beulah Bell Harrison was born on October 19, 1926 in Mansfield, Louisiana to Ruth Austin and Beulah Minor. She is the mother of Edna Ruth Robertson, Clarence Robertson Jr., Roosevelt Gerald Robertson, Eddie Robertson, and Anthony Glen Harrison. She attended Johnson High School in Mansfield, Louisiana. She held various jobs from working as a sales clerk at Marshall Drugs, working as a clerk at Preston Wholesale, and working at Deans' Grocery. She married the late Clarence Robertson Sr. and the late Alfred J. Harrison. She lived a full and exciting life in the years that God shared her with us. She was also the best neighbor our neighborhood will ever have for she fed and clothed so many. She truly epitomized "charity begins at home" as she took care of a community that she considered home.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2019
