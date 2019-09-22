|
|
Beverley Y. Lawson
1948-2019
Beverley Yvonne Sheppard Lawson, Beloved Mother, Educator and Community Advocate in HISD and FBISD; passed on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the age of 71.
Ms. Lawson was born September 3, 1948 in Bryan, Texas, the youngest of four children to the late James Wesley Sheppard, Sr. and Maggie McCowan Sheppard. Her brother James Willard, preceded her in death December 24, 2010.
Ms. Lawson received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Education from Prairie View A & M University; and a Master of Business Education Degree from Texas Southern University.
Ms. Lawson is survived by her children Deana, Shawn, Shanté and granddaughter, Skylar. Sisters, Dr. Darlene Abram and Carolyn Ward and a host of relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, 3826 Wheeler Avenue, Houston, Texas 77004. Public viewing at 10:00 a.m. followed by A Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. Internment, Paradise South Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019