Beverly Bintliff Arnold
1932-2020
Beverly Bintliff Arnold, age 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, the 1st of October 2020, at her home in Houston. Beverly was born on the 25th of January 1932, in Portland, Oregon. She moved to Houston at the age of three months and always considered herself a native Houstonian.
Beverly was the daughter of Alice James and David Coopwood Bintliff and the beloved wife of Daniel Calmes Arnold whom she met while attending the University of Texas at Austin.
Beverly graduated from Lamar High School and attended Randolph-Macon Woman's College in Lynchburg, Virginia. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin. She treasured her seven years at Camp Waldemar where she was Comanche Leader and Ideal Girl. Always an active leader in the community, Beverly was a member of The Junior League of Houston, River Oaks Garden Club and Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority where she was awarded the Twin Star Award and received her fifty-year Theta pin. She was also a member of the Houston Country Club, Daughters of the American Revolution, P.E.O. - Chapter AC, Houston Bar Auxiliary and Texas Medical Center Friends of the Library Board. An active member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church for more than fifty-five years, she and Dan were honored as recipients of St. Luke's Distinguished Life Award for their dedication and service.
"Puppy," as she was affectionately nicknamed upon becoming a grandmother, was the consummate wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She supported her husband during his legal and banking careers and throughout his active roles in Houston's medical and civic communities. She was truly the woman behind the man. Always finding the joy in life, her favorite advice was "take a cookie when they pass the plate"… AND SHE DID. Puppy's favorite times were spent with family in Montana, Wyoming, Lake Conroe and Hunt, Texas. She especially enjoyed spending time at the family's Hill Country home.
Beverly is predeceased by her husband Dan; brother-in-law, William Buck Arnold; sister-in-law, Mary Virginia Arnold Johnston and her husband Bill; brother-in-law, Thomas Oren Arnold and his wife Grace. She is survived by her children, Alice Arnold Helms and her husband Randy, Susan Arnold Martin and her husband Tom, and Steven Daniel Arnold; seven grandchildren, Chuck Helms and his wife Allison, Becky Helms, Daniel Martin, Weldon Martin, Jeanie Arnold, David Arnold and Georgia Arnold; great-granddaughter, Meier Beverly Helms; sister, Marjorie Ann Bintliff Johnson and her husband Bill; sisters-in-law, Lucy Gray Arnold and Jane Arnold Touchstone; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her family is forever grateful for the care, love and friendship provided by Annie Jones, Claudia Echeverria, Maria Mendoza, Yolanda Sam-Tillman, Kathy Charles, Sherry Kelly Shadowens and Victoria Morgan. Each brought unique gifts, perspective and peace to the family.
A private memorial service for the family is to be conducted at ten o'clock in the morning on Tuesday, the 6th of October 2020, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Houston. Guests are invited to view the livestream of the service at https://www.stlukesmethodist.org/memorial-livestream-2/
, or by selecting the link on Beverly's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com
.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions in Beverly's name may be directed to St. Luke's United Methodist Church Foundation, P.O. Box 22013, Houston, TX, 77227-2013; The Amazing Place, 3735 Drexel, Houston, TX, 77027; or to Bayou Bend Gardens Endowment, P. O. Box 6826, Houston, TX, 77265-6826.
