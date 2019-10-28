|
|
Beverly Levin Beck
1929-2019
Beverly Jayne Levin was born July 30, 1929 in Houston, Texas. She was the only child to Louis J. and Anne Levin. At five, she moved to Brenham to live with her grandparents, Grandpa Joe and Grandma Mary, who she lived with behind the synagogue, Congregation B'Nai Abraham, where they were founding members. As a teenager she moved back Houston to live with her father and step-mother Lillian Bishkin Levin. She was a baton twirler at San Jacinto High School and graduated in 1946 then matriculated to the University of Texas, where she studied education. But after meeting the future love of her life, Arthur R. Beck, on the beach in Galveston she transferred her to the University of Houston. They married December 10, 1950 at the Warwick Hotel, a wedding planned in only nine days after learning that Arthur was drafted to the Army. They moved to Fort Riley, Kansas, where she learned to drive—but not turn—while Arthur served in the Army.
After his discharge, the couple returned to Houston to create their family. They adopted Jay Michael in 1955, Garett Lawrence in 1960, and Melanie Larissa (Beck-Rosenberg) in 1966, all of Houston. Beverly would spend her years devoted to being a mother and wife, ushering family to football practice, art lessons, and taking family vacations to Monterey, Mexico. Together, Beverly and Arthur were founding members of Congregation Brith Shalom.
Beverly began her next chapter in life as "Meme" in 1982 with the birth of her first grandchild. She became Meme to eight grandchildren: Elizabeth Beck (Fort Worth), Lauren Beck (Austin), Deborah Beck (Houston), Sarah Cole (Gilmer), Rachel Dominguez-Packman (Katy), Lindsey Dominguez (Tulsa, Ok.), Cameron Markoff and Holden Markoff (Houston); and four great grandchildren: Erin Jayne Beck-Johnson & Eleanor Beck-Johnson (Fort Worth), and Zion Cole & Raiden Cole (Gilmer). She embraced her new role, spoiling the children with weekend trips to the Galveston beach and baking beloved pecan brownies and countless cookies for them. Each one had a spot on the wall she lovingly called her "rouges gallery."
Beverly was lucky to have two great loves in her life. After the death of Arthur in October, 1994, she found love again. Beverly married Jacob Trachtenberg on May 27, 2001, and were together until Jake passed away on their 13th anniversary. They spent their golden years traveling the world and raising orchids. After his death, Beverly again found friendship in her caregivers at Seven Acres. She cherished Brenda Bowers, who was her caregiver until her death.
Beverly touched many lives throughout her years of service to her community. She served the Jewish community through her work as Sisterhood President at Brith Shalom and as a board member of the Texas Jewish Historical Society. Her greatest reach in the community was through her work as a volunteer in the gift shop at Memorial Herman Southwest where she gave an astonishing 9,748 hours from 1996 to 2004.
Beverly passed away October 26, 2019 with family at her side. A Graveside Service will be held at Beth Yeshurun Post Oak Cemetery, 1037 N. Post Oak Rd. Houston, Texas, 77055 at 2:00 p.m. Monday the 28th with Rabbi David Rosen officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made to Seven Acres or Congregation B'Nai Abraham in Austin.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 28, 2019