Beverly Ellen Chadd
1936-2020
Beverly Ellen Chadd, 83, of Houston, Texas, entered peacefully into eternal life on March 17, 2020. Beverly was born in Los Angeles, California on September 25, 1936 to Joseph and Eleanore Gilman but was raised by her father from the age of 5. Beverly married Charles Chadd on September 5, 1954; they were married for 64 years until his passing in October 2018.
Beverly was the consummate example of strength, elegance and grace. She was intelligent and very well-spoken, qualities which lent themselves well to her work (American Welding Alloys and Office of the Commissioner, Harris County Precinct 3) and volunteer positions (Office of George H.W. Bush, Magic Circle Republican Women's Club, Texas Federation of Republican Women, Greater Houston Pachyderm Club). Above all, she fiercely loved her family, her friends and her country. She was a beautiful soul who will be greatly missed.
Beverly is survived by her daughter, Valerie Edwards (Wes); her son, Alan Chadd (Tina); her grandchildren, Trent, Kevin and Ryan Edwards and Lark and Lyla Chadd; and her sister Linda Wheeler Gurnick (Ron). A committal service was held at Lafayette Memorial Park Mausoleum in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Saturday, March 21, 2020. A memorial service will be held in Houston, Texas at a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020