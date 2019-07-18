Beverly Sands

Crockett

1923-2019

On Saturday, July 13, 2019, Beverly Sands Crockett, passed away at home at the age of 96. She taught math in Houston and Katy schools over 30 years. Beverly's choice of travel, as recently as this past Spring, was in a motorcycle sidecar in Portugal and Spain. She was never far from a bridge table and brought joy and encouragement to those around her. Beverly will be remembered for her wit, love of music, flare for fashion, athletics and tartar sauce recipe. She is survived by three children, Scott Sands and wife Mona Buckner Sands, Kim Sands Baker and husband Mike Baker and Brad Sands; five grand children, Teri Sands Unruh and husband Darren Unruh, Greg Sands and wife Stephanie Ayers Sands, Amy Sands Thom and husband Jeff Thom, Allison Baker Docker and husband Bryce Docker and Kate Baker as well as thirteen great-grand children, Emma Kate Unruh, Penner Unruh, MacHenry Unruh, Isaac Unruh, Caden Sands, Reese Sands, Hudson Sands, Harrison Sands, Caleb Thom, Joshua Thom, William Thom, Lydia Thom and Michael Docker. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at St. Peter's Methodist Church, Katy, TX at 3:30 pm. Flowers or donations in Beverly's name may be sent to St. Peter's Music Department, 20775 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX 77450 Published in Houston Chronicle on July 18, 2019