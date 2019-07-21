Beverly Pines Harmon

1946-2019

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Beverly P. Harmon, a Beloved Educator, on July 13, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living in Houston. She was born on March 21, 1946, Beverly was the youngest child of Clementia and Robert Pines. She was predeceased by her husband, William, in 2017, by her mother in 1992, and her father in the year 2000.

She is survived by her daughter, Hilary, grandson, Christopher, brother, Bobby, sister, Muriel, nieces, Alison and Lisa, and a host of relatives and friends. Beverly's Celebration of Life will be held on (Monday) July 22, 2019 with Visitation from 10-10:55 a.m., Services will begin at 11 :00 a.m., both services will be held at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 3115 Blodgett Street, Houston, TX 77004, with Rev. Keith Edwards, Officiating. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS PLEASE MAKE DONATIONS IN BEVERLY'S NAME TO THE . Published in Houston Chronicle on July 21, 2019