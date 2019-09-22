|
|
Beverly Joanna (Banta) Mosley
1939-2019
Joanna Banta Mosley passed away on July 16th, 2019, from complications of dementia. Joanna was born October 14, 1939, to William Warren Banta and Anna McCarty Banta in Houston's downtown Memorial Hospital. She attended River Oaks Elementary, Lanier Jr. High, and graduated from Lamar High School in 1957. She then attended LSU before graduating from Lamar University in Beaumont, with a B.S. in Elementary Education. She taught school in Beaumont and then Houston ISD for several years. She was a devoted teacher and passionately loved enlightening her young students. She married and became a homemaker and loving mother to two daughters. The family moved to Fort Lauderdale and Minneapolis before eventually returning to Houston.
Joanna loved the outdoors and had many interests including tennis, gardening, hunting, boating, and, above all, horses. She trained many riders and competed in horse shows locally and nationally, producing a national champion jumper one year. She later moved to Magnolia, Texas and married Jon Mosley of Houston who partnered in her love for the outdoors. There she maintained her passion for horse and rider training and played in many women's tennis leagues. Joanna was a friend to everyone, was always optimistic, and always had a big beautiful smile.
Joanna in survived by her loving family members: daughter Melissa Lewis Fletcher (Glen) of Orlando and children Bethany Kokaia (Givi) of Sweden, Madeleine Henderson and Sophia Fletcher of Orlando; daughter Meredith Lewis Parnell (Ryan) of Atlanta and children William and Olivia; brother Bill Banta of Houston and children Bret and Bayard of Los Angeles and Ashley and Bryan of Houston. The family is appreciative of donations made to the (https://alz.org).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019