Beverly (McDowell) Rossy
1937-2020
Beverly Sue McDowell Rossy died peacefully in her home on October 15, 2020. Beverly was born July 28, 1937, in Beaumont, Texas, to Roberta Trabue McDowell and Kenneth William McDowell. Practically a native Houstonian, Beverly's family moved to Houston shortly thereafter. She graduated from Spring Branch High School in 1955, forming deep lifelong friendships. She attended the University of Texas at Austin, joining Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority and meeting her husband, Hubert Edward "Pete" Rossy, Jr. there. They married in 1957 and had three children, Kenneth, Robin, and Parker. They raised their family in the Memorial area of Houston where they made many friends. She supported Pete in the creation of Chandelle Company, an industrial coatings business.
Beverly appreciated and created art, including paintings, pottery, and jewelry. She worked toward an Art History degree at the University of Houston, stopping just shy of finishing were it not for the math requirement! She worked for several years at Gordon Jewelers as a gold buyer. She also worked for Sakowitz, Chicos, and Soma. Her passions for jewelry and fashion reflected her love for design.
Beverly gave of herself in the community. She joined Chapelwood United Methodist Church as a teenager. She served in many ministries there, especially the Circle of Friends for teens and adults with developmental disabilities and their families. She served on the Houston Ballet Guild and chaired the Nutcracker Market. She was a leader in Zeta Tau Alpha Alumnae, Delphians, Cattle Barons, many Bridge groups and neighborhood associations.
Her greatest joy was being "Momo" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Together they explored all of Houston's museums and traveled across the country and abroad. Every experience included museum visits and art projects.
Beverly is predeceased by her husband, Pete, who she has missed for 21 years, her parents, and stepmother Sallie McDowell. She is survived by son Ken Rossy and his wife Teresa; daughter Robin Mathieu and her husband Richard; and son Parker Rossy and his wife Cheryl. Her grandchildren are Rob Rossy and his wife Hanna Kubin Rossy; Josh Rossy; Mary Morgan Rossy Swaney and her husband Justin Swaney; Amanda Rossy; Marcie Mathieu; and Monica Mathieu; and great grandchildren Ruth and Charlie Rossy. She is also survived by siblings Eion McDowell, Debrah Hall, Nancy McCutcheon, and Beth Blakemore and their families.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that memorial donations be directed to the Chapelwood Foundation, 11140 Greenbay Street, Houston, TX, 77024; or to the charity of one's choice
.
The Rossy family is grateful for the many expressions of love, prayer, and support shown during this time of loss. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private service will be held in her memory.