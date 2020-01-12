|
BEVERLY FRIEND WAPPLER
1933-2019
Beverly Friend Wappler passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019 with family by her side at Houston Hospice, in Houston, Texas, after a short illness. Beverly came into this world on December 6, 1933 in Sugar Land, Texas. She was the third of four children born to the late Leo and Helen Friend. Beverly was the loving mother to her daughters; Kathi Hennesey of Katy, Kemberly Dean (Keith) of Spring, and Jill Wappler of Houston. She is survived by her only living sibling, Betty Cordes of Sugar Land, her nephew, Roy Cordes Jr. of Sugar Land and she was the proud "Grandma" of Jamie Jackson (Adam), Brian Hennesey, Brandon Hennesey (Brittanie), Matthew Schultz (Kara), Benjamin Schultz and Kellie Dean. She was the loving "Gigi" to seven great grandchildren and "Aunt Bev" to nephews, Bill Bannahan, Dean Bannahan, Chris Friend and niece, Shari Lapia. Beverly is preceded in death by her loving parents, her siblings, Catherine Bannahan and John Friend, as well as her brother-in-laws, Roy Cordes Sr., and Jimmy Bannhan and son-in-law, James Hennesey.
Raised in Sugar Land, Texas, Beverly attended Sugar Land High School where she was a majorette, a member of creative writing and performed dramatic acting in theatre. She proudly represented Sugar Land and was voted Sugar Land High School Football Queen her senior year. She held the title of Fort Bend County Fair Queen in 1951, followed by Miss Fort Bend County. She won the title and was crowned Miss Houston in 1953 and went on to be a runner-up in the Miss Texas pageant. She continued in fashion as a Russell Wolfe model and later entered the oil and gas industry where she began her career at Humble Oil Company. She later joined The Liedtke brothers where she worked alongside Bill Liedtke, President, for Pennzoil Company. In 1977, Pennzoil Offshore Gas Operators, Inc., a subsidiary, spun off to become Pogo Producing Company. Beverly continued as Executive Assistant to Bill Liedtke, Chairman/Director/CEO/President for 25+ years until they retired in the 90's. Beverly was very involved in politics throughout her career, and after, and was proud of her friendship and the support she lent the late 41st President of The United States, George H.W. Bush.
Beverly's blessed and fulfilled life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children, family and many friends. She experienced 86 years of life and she lived a life filled with gumption, integrity and a whole lot of love. Her smile will forever be remembered and her legacy lives on…one candle lights many- she did! Beverly was cremated in a private gathering December 17, 2019. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of love, support and prayers. Remembrances may be made in Beverly's honor to Houston Hospice or The .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020