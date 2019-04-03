Services Schmidt Funeral Home 1508 East Avenue Katy , TX 77493 (281) 391-2424 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Schmidt Funeral Home 1508 East Ave. Katy , TX View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Katy First United Methodist Church 5601 Fifth St. Katy , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for Beverly Youdal Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Beverly Youdal

Beverly McClendon Youdal, 78, a family therapist and longtime resident of Katy, Texas, passed away on March 30th from complications from lung cancer.

Beverly was born on November 20, 1940 in Anderson, South Carolina, the second daughter of Dorothy and Alton McClendon. She was a child of South Carolina, Florida and Texas. She attended Aldine High School in Houston, Texas, and went on to graduate with degrees in Psychology from the University of Houston. She had a career in family counseling for almost 20 years.

In 1959, she met and married Ellis Woodworth Youdal in Tampa, Florida. Together they shared two children, Ellis Woodworth (Sam) Youdal II, and Beverly Altonia Youdal. In 1963, she moved from Tampa, Florida back home to Houston, Texas, and to Katy, Texas in 1970, where she and her family were welcomed into the Katy community, and became members of the First United Methodist Church.

She was a member of the Eastern Star, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and The Sunshine Class at Katy First United Methodist Church. Through the years she was very active in the community, organizing countless outreach programs including community food and gift deliveries, the Girl Scouts of America, and teaching Sunday school class.

Beverly was a force of nature. The number of lives she touched is incalculable. She believed that God had a plan for each and every one of us, and that our mission in life was to find our calling through service to those less fortunate.

Thank you for your unfailing love without limit, your ability to soothe our every hurt, the way you were on duty, unselfishly, every hour, every day, for so many years, made us so grateful.

With open arms and open hearts, with enduring patience and inner strength, you gave so much to us. You were our teacher, our comforter, appreciating all, forgiving all. We know that a lot of what we are today relates to you and your care. God blessed us with someone loving, to stand by us in the good and not so good times; someone wise, who saw what we were unable to see in certain situations. You gave us advice generously, even when we didn't want to hear it. And usually, often to our dismay, it ended up being right.

Thank you for all you did, but most of all we thank God for blessing us with such a wonderful friend and "Mother" to help us in our journey through life. You always made us feel loved and special. To lose someone so special that we love is to alter our life forever, it is permanent and inexpressible - a word that will never heal.

We are missing you today, but we know you will always be in our hearts...wonderful memories woven in gold, this is a picture we will tenderly hold. Deep in our hearts a memory is kept, to love, to cherish, and never to forget.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Ellis Woodworth Youdal. Survivors include her son Ellis Woodworth (Sam) Youdal II of Houston, and her daughter Beverly Youdal Heaton (husband Randy Heaton) of The Woodlands. Survivors also include grandchildren Taylor Heaton Elswick (husband Dr. Clay Elswick) of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Samuel Roy Heaton of The Woodlands, and great-grandchildren Madison Rae Elswick and Alexandra Grace Elswick.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3rd at Schmidt Funeral Home, 1508 East Ave., Katy. The funeral will be held on Thursday, April 4th at 11:00 a.m. at Katy First United Methodist Church, 5601 Fifth St., Katy, with Dr. Richard L. White officiating. Interment in Katy Magnolia Cemetery.

The family gives special thanks to Dr. Ajay Mitter and especially Dr. Paul Bing for not only being her doctor, but being our friend. Her longevity was due, in part, to Paul's everlasting care. We also give thanks to her caregivers, Alma Hollins and Pam Ramasawmy, and her physical therapist, Tony Thomas, PT, for their tireless and unceasing efforts on her behalf. We would also like to thank James Watson, R. Ph., for going above and beyond, as well as the doctors who sustained her throughout these many years: Dr. Joel Kershenbaum, Dr. Miguel Gomez, and Dr. Anil Odhav.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Katy Christian Ministries, 5504 1st Street, Katy, TX 77493 (www.ktcm.org), Katy First United Methodist Church, 5601 5th St., Katy, Texas 77493 (www.katyfirst.org), or to the .Condolences may be expressed at www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.