|
|
William Lee Dodrill
1939-2019
William L. "Bill" Dodrill passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 from complications with renal disease. He is survived by his daughter Karen Dodrill Winn, son in law Robert Winn, and granddaughter Hailey Winn of Dallas; daughter Susan Dodrill Dyer and son in law Steve Dyer of Clear Lake; and brother in law Tom Crawford.
Born on October 6, 1939 and raised in Houston and Ft. Worth, Bill attended University of Texas in Austin where he received a degree in Business Administration in 1963. It was there he met his wife of forty two years, Kay Dodrill, who preceded him in death in 2005. Bill was a long time resident of Clear Lake, where he was active in the community through his membership of Clear Lake United Methodist Church and St. Christopher Episcipal Church. Bill was known as a kind and friendly soul who never met a stranger, which helped him in the success of his lifelong career in men's fashion, first as a sales representative for Botany 500 and then as an owner of Dyess-Dodrill Menswear in Clear Lake. He ended his career as a sales representative for the Real Estate Book in Clear Lake until his retirement.
He is also preceded in death by his mother and father, Dolly Mae Dodrill and Elmer Oris Dodrill of Ft. Worth.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020