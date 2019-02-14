Home

Bill Lassiter

Bill Lassiter Obituary
William F. Lassiter
The Trustees, Officers, Staff and Volunteers of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, are deeply saddened by the passing of Bill Lassiter, who was predeceased in 2005 by his longtime partner, Edward Mayo. The Museum is enormously grateful for Bill's volunteer service of more than a decade, which he devoted to archiving thousands of works of art, including the photographs of the Manfred Heiting collection. All of us at the MFAH, and in Houston's art community, were immeasurably enriched by Bill's gracious presence, his eager curiosity and his love for art and artists.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2019
