Judge Bill McCulloch

1940-2019

Judge Bill McCulloch passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 19, 2019, following a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was the first to preside over Harris County Probate Court 4, created in 1985, and was re-elected to serve that court for 25 years.

Born William Cameron McCulloch on January 29, 1940 in Dallas, Texas, he was the fourth child of Arch H. and Lois T. McCulloch. He was a graduate of the Highland Park School System, the University of Texas Plan II, and the University of Texas Law School. Following service in the United States Army 1965-67 and achieving the rank of captain, he returned to Dallas to practice with his father's law firm. In 1970 he moved to Houston to join the firm of Bracewell and Patterson and subsequently joined Texas Commerce Bank as manager of the Probate Section of their Trust Department.

Following his appointment to the bench, Judge McCulloch served as adjunct Professor of Wills, Trusts, and Estates at South Texas College of Law and as adjunct professor of Conflict Resolution at the College of Biblical Studies Houston. He was a Fellow of the College of the State Bar of Texas, the Houston Bar Foundation, and Texas Bar Foundation. In 2010 he was recognized by the Houston Bar Association Probate, Trusts, and Estate Section for his distinguished service to the Bar.

Judge McCulloch's personal code of conduct was Micah 6:8: "He has told you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God." He was devoted to the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, his family, and his court staff. He served in leadership roles in Bible Study Fellowship, Community Bible Study, Bethel Church, Christ Evangelical Presbyterian Church (PCA), and Second Baptist Church.

He is survived by his grateful wife of 56 years, Ann Knickerbocker McCulloch; his daughter Mary McCulloch White and husband Brad; son, Wm. Cameron McCulloch, Jr. and wife Leslie, and seven grandchildren: Andrew McCulloch, Katie McCulloch, Mary Helen McCulloch, Allison White, Ben White, Claire Duval and James Duval.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Archibald and Lois McCulloch; siblings Arch McCulloch, George McCulloch, and Betty McCulloch Jumper.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Prairie Lea Cemetery in Brenham, Texas. Pastor Tim Webb will officiate. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Second Baptist Church, 6400 Woodway in Houston, Tx 77057.

For those wishing to do so remembrances may be given to two ministries Judge McCulloch served in an advisory capacity:

Mars Hill Productions, Inc., 4711 Lexington Blvd., Missouri City, Texas 77459, or Youth-Reach Houston, P. O. Box 9631, Houston, Texas 77213.

Funeral arrangements for Judge Bill McCulloch are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main, Brenham.