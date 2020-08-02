Bill Sparker, Jr.
1954-2020
William "Bill" Holbrook Sparker, Jr., 65, husband of Ann Wilhoit Sparker, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Versailles, Kentucky. He was born November 14, 1954 in Chicago, Illinois to the late William and Vivian Sparker. Bill received his undergraduate degree from Rice University, where he was a letterman in basketball, and his graduate degree from Stanford University. After graduating, he became a public school educator before having a long, successful career in medical sales in Houston. Bill retired in 2012.
In his retirement, Bill spent his time traveling, reading, following college and professional sports, volunteering at Poe Elementary, and most of all, relishing every moment with his children and grandchildren as "Baba". You could not find him happier than when surrounded by his family.
Bill was larger than life, both in stature and demeanor. He had a knack for making everyone he encountered feel valued, loved, and worthy.
Bill will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 43 years, Ann; children, William Holdt (Ellen) Sparker, of Houston, Texas, Sarah (Niraj) Patel, of Houston, Texas; sister, Nancy Van Velzel, of Perrysburg, Ohio; grandchildren, Holdt (8) and William (2) Sparker, and Nina Patel (3); as well as his beloved brothers- and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.
A memorial celebration for Bill will be held in Houston in late 2020 or early 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill's memory to the Houston Area Women's Center and Easter Seals of Greater Houston. Family and friends are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Bill's tribute page at https://www.blackburnandward.com/
.