Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brentwood Baptist Church
13033 Landmark St
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Brentwood Baptist Church,
13033 Landmark St
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bille Waddell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bille Waddell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bille Waddell Obituary
"Our lives are a rich tapestry of things we've done and said, with memories of those we love outlined in golden thread." Mrs. Waddell's peacefully entered into Eternal rest March 3, 2019. She leaves in God's care her son, Dennis Waddell Jr. (Lindsey); sister, Vernon McDaniel; grandchildren, Jazmyn Waddell, Dawud Waddell and Dawaan Waddell; great-granddaughter, Liliana Martinez; brothers-in-law, Lamont Waddell and Fredrick Waddell (Julita); sisters-in-law, Rita Green and Carlene Hill and many other dear relatives and friends. Mrs. Waddell's husband, Dennis Waddell. and siblings, Emma Riley and James Riley preceded her in death. Her life will be celebrated Thursday, March 7th, 11:00 AM at Brentwood Baptist Church, 13033 Landmark St., Dr. Joe Samuel Ratliff, officiating. Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 9:00 AM.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now