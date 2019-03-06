|
"Our lives are a rich tapestry of things we've done and said, with memories of those we love outlined in golden thread." Mrs. Waddell's peacefully entered into Eternal rest March 3, 2019. She leaves in God's care her son, Dennis Waddell Jr. (Lindsey); sister, Vernon McDaniel; grandchildren, Jazmyn Waddell, Dawud Waddell and Dawaan Waddell; great-granddaughter, Liliana Martinez; brothers-in-law, Lamont Waddell and Fredrick Waddell (Julita); sisters-in-law, Rita Green and Carlene Hill and many other dear relatives and friends. Mrs. Waddell's husband, Dennis Waddell. and siblings, Emma Riley and James Riley preceded her in death. Her life will be celebrated Thursday, March 7th, 11:00 AM at Brentwood Baptist Church, 13033 Landmark St., Dr. Joe Samuel Ratliff, officiating. Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 9:00 AM.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019