Billie Acock
1930 - 2020
Billie Estes Acock
1930-2020
Billie Estes Acock, born on March 1, 1930, in Elkhart, Anderson County Texas, died on August 19, 2020, in Sandy, Utah. Billie married the love of her life, Alvin Louis Acock, Sr. in March of 1949, and they began their life together in Houston, Texas. Billie and Alvin were blessed with four children, nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Although her main vocation in life was nurturing her family, Billie worked outside the home. Before retiring in 2000, she was a receptionist for the American Alloy Steel company in Houston, Tx., for 25 years. In addition to her efficient job performance, her personality made the workplace fun for employees and customers alike. Her sense of humor, her positive outlook on life and overall kind and loving spirit brightened everyone who came into contact with her. While living in Sealy, Texas, Billie enjoyed being active in the community, and was a member of the First Baptist Church. Through Billie's love and faith in God, she enjoyed countless hours of service to others. In addition to her volunteer experiences, including Meals on Wheels, she always felt led to visit people who were unable to leave their home, thus spreading cheer and bringing comfort to many.
Billie is preceded in death by her husband, Alvin, and her brother, Howard E. Estes. She is survived by her children, Randy (Suzanne) Acock, Brenda (Larry) Lucas, Suzanne (Jack) Cornelisse, and Al, Jr. (Norma) Acock; grandchildren, Skylar(Laura)Acock, Matt(Kelle)Acock, JoeCollinAcock (Shane Parsons), Kristen Acock, Amanda (Steve) Wiacek, Jake (Jenny) Lucas, Lisa Lucas, Laura Cornelisse, and William Acock; great-grandchildren, Mason Acock, Matthew Acock, Charles Acock, and Warren Lucas; sister, Fern Moore; brothers, John L. (Janice) Estes, and J. Dwight Estes; sister-in-law, Nancy Estes; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 11:00am, on the grounds of Memorial Oaks Cemetery. Social distancing and masks are required. For our family and friends that can not make the service in person, we invite you to please join us via Livestream on the Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery Facebook Page.
Arrangements entrusted to: Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX, 77079.
Family requests in lieu of flowers that you help someone in need, as Billie would do. Pay it forward.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Memorial Oaks Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
2814972210
