Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home
18000 Interstate 45 S
The Woodlands, TX 77384
(936) 321-5115
Resources
More Obituaries for Billie Coon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie Coon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billie Coon Obituary
Billie Sue Coon
1955-2020
Billie Sue Coon was born Billie Sue Martin on October 3, 1955 in Woodville, Texas to parents Cathleen B. (Martin) Friedl and James William Martin. She died on February 14, 2020 in The Woodlands, Texas after a long on and off battle with major health issues.
She is survived by her daughter Billie Sue Curtice-Pelzel. Granddaughters: Kloe Lopez, Ava Jones, Sisters: Carolyn Anne Martin, Laura Randall, Diane Hoersting, Brittany Hoersting. Nephews: Charles Martin Jr. and Brett Hoersting. Her son in law Zane Pelzel and brother in law Charles Martin.
She was born in Woodville, Texas on October 3, 1933. She attended Nederland High School and later Southwest Texas State University. She was married to Arlan Brent Coon who died on March 5, 2005 and remained a widow until death.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -