Billie John Ellis1930-2020Billie John Ellis, 90, of Houston, passed away, Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Houston, Texas.Billie was born January 29, 1930 to Louise Tuffly Ellis and Thomas Fordtran Ellis. He attended Kerwin High School in Galveston, Texas and further expanded his education at St. Benedict's College and Texas A & M .Billie's career began as a manager at Midget Market in Houston, igniting his entrepreneurial spirit to begin Ellis Towing Company with his father, Thomas Fordtran, and brother, Tommy, in Galveston, Texas. He and his wife, Elaine, began their family during this time, having three children over the course of 5 years. In 1957, Billie moved his family to Central Texas in pursuit of his dream to become a dairy farmer. Through his success as a dairy farmer, Billie further expanded his business to include cattle and cotton. In 1972, Billie returned to his hometown of Houston to begin his next entrepreneurial venture in land development, ultimately leading him to founding his private money lending company, Ellis Management Company.He married the joy of his life, Ann Lang, in May 1992. The dynamic duo were host to family reunions, Christmas parties, holiday dinners and countless celebrations. Family and friends always flocked to Billie's homes to experience his cooking and colorful story telling. From his Ranch in Flatonia to his Beach House in Galveston, Billie was always a warm and gracious host to anyone who entered his home. Thanksgiving was a favorite holiday for Billie and his family. He was an amazing BBQ pitmaster, best known for his pork ribs, chicken, pork roasts and shrimp diablo.Being a very active man, he enjoyed sports and activities of many kinds. Some of his favorites were hunting, fishing, golf, playing cards, playing black jack at the casino, and he would never turn down a game of Russian Bank. He loved sharing his hobbies with his family and close friends. Whether it was showing someone how to reel in a fishing line or suggesting what card to play, Billie was always willing to pass on his vast knowledge with all those he loved. Billie and Ann travelled the world together, but his favorite place to be was at his Ranch, Hog Wild.Never meeting a stranger, Billie was a kind man to everyone around him. He was generous, in every sense of the word, and never passed up an opportunity to help anyone in need. He was a philanthropist, providing numerous scholarships to young, underserved women and supported various Catholic charities. Billie often said he felt most fulfilled by empowering young women through the gift of education.He was adored and considered a best friend and mentor by many. He led by example and his legacy will live through his family.Survived by Ann Lang-Ellis, loving wife of 28 years, Children Billie J Ellis Jr (Joy), Connie Ellis Perez, Carolyn Ellis Apodaca (Ted), Grandchildren William Ellis (Masae), Stephen Elllis, Emily Ellis, Aurora Perez, Laura Yuksek (Sati), John Davenport (Dayna), Paul Davenport (Kaitlin), Dominique Apodaca (Katherine), Vanessa Rodriguez (Jason), Adriana Apodaca, 10 Great-grandchildren, Brother Tuffly Ellis, numerous Nieces and Nephews and his beloved dog, Sparky.Preceded in death by Parents Louise and Fortrand Ellis, Sister Peggy Everts and Brother Tommy Ellis Jr, Elaine MacGregor Ellis, Son-in-Law Luis Perez, Granddaughter Sarah Davenport, and dear friend, Marino Mihovil.A private viewing will be held on Thursday, September 24th at 5:30pm at Earthman Hunters Creek, 8303 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024. Rosary to follow at 6:30pm, officiated by Father Charles Van Vliet. Private Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 25th at 10:00am at Holy Rosary Church, 3617 Milan Street, Houston, TX 77002 followed by Burial at Forest Park Lawndale 6900 Lawndale St, Houston, TX 77023. Services Officiated by Father Juan Torres.. Pallbearers William Ellis, Stephen Ellis, John Davenport, Paul Davenport, Sati Yuksek, and Adam Lang.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Incarnate Word Academy, 609 Crawford St, Houston, TX 77002, Loretto Academy 1300 Hardaway, El Paso, TX 77903, MD Anderson Cancer Center Attn: Dr. GuillermoGarcia-Manero, MDS/Leukemia Research, Unit 428 1400 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030.The family sends a special thank you to Dr. Guillermo Garcia-Manero and his staff at the MD Anderson Leukemia center; we are also grateful to the entire staff at Fast Track Center.